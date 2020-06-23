Case filed against two hoodlums over harassing female student

A female matric student, Maha Amir, has registered a case against two hoodlums for being harassed by them and alsofor giving her and sister death threats in Karachi, it was learnt on Tuesday. A case has been filed in PIB police station over the complaint of a female matric student for being harassed by two men at Micasa Apartment situated in EssaNagri area. The case was registered under sections of harassment and death threats against two accused persons, including YounusBoneri and Anwarzada. The complainant, Maha Amir, stated in the First Investigation Report (FIR) that she and her sister were continuously facing harassment by Boneri and Anwarzada since the last one year. She said that they avoided to resist the men first but the situation worsened when the goons slapped and threatened her younger sister and cousin outside the residence. Maha Amir said that she informed her father regarding the situation but he was also tortured by the men in front of them.Ms Amir added that she later received death threats by the men for her and other family members which led her to produce a video to appeal the higher authorities to take action against the criminals. In the video message, the girl was seen crying while telling her story and admitting to once commit suicide and taking sleeping pills to get rid of the depression. The victim girl said that they moved to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police department to prevent themselves from any mishap. She added that the family faced difficulties for the registration of a police complaint. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi had taken notice of the video message of the victim girl where she complained about consistently facing harassment and death threats by two goons in Karachi. After the registration of the case, police officials have arrested the accused persons and initiated investigation into the incident.