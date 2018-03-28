Case filed against doctors, guards after attendant killed in clash

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The police on Tuesday filed a murder case against several doctors, security guards and staffers after a young attendant of a patient at Lahore’s Services Hospital died following a clash.

According to the FIR, registered by the deceased’s brother, the fatal brawl erupted last night when a lady doctor allegedly “slapped” a patient in the maternity ward of the hospital. Several video clips, which went viral on social media, captured an intense fight between the victim’s family members and the security guards as well as staff members of the hospital.

Suneel, an employee of the Motorway Police, was injured in the clash and admitted to the same hospital but did not survive, hospital sources said. The family members of the victim also attacked a security guard involved in the clash, the sources claimed.

The guard is said to be in a critical condition and is under treatment at the hospital.

The situation remains tense as friends and family members of the victim search for other security guards who did not show up at the hospital on Tuesday, the sources said.

Several doctors, security guards, ward boys and the hospital administration were held responsible for the murder in the FIR