Case against London-based Kashmiri leader Ayub Thakur registered

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have registered a case against London-based Kashmiri leader, Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case has been registered at Kothi Bagh po-lice station in Srinagar and Muzzammil Ayyub Tha-kur has been accused of engaging in activities which are detrimental to India’s sovereignty, integrity and unity through his social media account and other platforms.

Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur has been supporting Kashmir freedom movement and highlighting the Indian atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiris at various events around the world, including UK

Earlier, several cases have been registered against Kashmiri activist and analyst Dr Asif Dar based in Saudi Arabia. Dr. Asif Dar is a staunch supporter of Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination and exposes the grave human rights violations committed by Indian forces in IIOJK around the world.—KMS