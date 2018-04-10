CASA-1000 to help mitigate energy deficit of Pakistan: Tajik envoy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Mr. Sherali Jononov said here on Monday that the project of CASA-1000 will help in mitigating acute energy deficit of Pakistan besides, replacing fuel-based power generation to clean hydropower generation.

Speaking on “CASA – 1000 and Perspective of the Cooperation of Tajikistan” in a daylong conference organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) on “Pakistan-Tajikistan: Exploring New Dimensions of Cooperation”, the Ambassador said that his country has surplus electricity; therefore, it will export electricity to Pakistan to overcome its energy requirements.

He said that CASA-1000 is a landmark project which will provide 1000 MW of electricity to Pakistan to mitigate its energy deficit. Tajikistan and Pakistan have established joint commission for development of energy cooperation and are currently taking efforts to prepare important documents for signing, he added.

Chairman CGSS Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Zahir Ul Islam HI(M) in his opening remarks said that Tajikistan is a leading country in energy production. Pakistan and Tajikistan can work together on “Energy Corridor” which can benefit the entire region thus, bringing prosperity to the region. However, several practical steps are required for the development of this energy corridor, he added.

Head of the Department on Analysis and Foreign Policy Perspectives (Vision) of the Center for Strategic Researchers under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Dr. Hakim Abdullohi Rahnamo presented his expert paper on Tajikistan’s Foreign Policy and its relations with regional countries. He stated that Tajikistan supports this activity of warm relations with Pakistan.

Dr Rahnamo said that Tajikistan wanted to keep geo-political balance in its Foreign Policy. Tajikistan’s priority is to develop brotherly relations with all the Central Asian states, Pakistan, China and Russia, he added.

He said that regional security is one of the most significant elements of Tajikistan’s Foreign Policy and Pakistan can be a key player in regional security. “We welcome the partners of Afghan conflict to rethink on the strategy and devise a solution as the future of all mega projects including CASA 1000 and TAPI depend on the security and stability of Afghanistan” he added.

Former Federal Secretary of Information, Government of Pakistan Mr Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal deliberated on Pakistan-Tajikistan Media Cooperation. He said if we have a common past then we must have a common future also. Pakistan and Tajikistan must use its media to promote bilateral national interest. The national news agencies of Tajikistan and Pakistan must sign agreements with each other and increase interaction for the exchange of information and documentaries so that positive image of both the countries can be portrayed.

Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Mr Abdurahmonov Marufjon presented his speech on 25 years of Tajikistan-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations. In the last 25 years, the relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan have evolved and more than 50 agreements have been signed to institutionalized the relations with Pakistan. “We believe that Joint Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, the sixth session of which is planned to be held at Dushanbe this year, is very important for expansion of our relations.”

He said that Tajikistan is interested in the participation of Pakistan in the implementation of energy projects including the construction of Hydroelectric power stations and power transmission lines. Head of the Department on Social Sciences Problem Studies of the Center for Strategic Research under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Dr. Kurbonov Abdurahmon Sherovich deliberated on “Historical and Cultural Ties between Tajikistan and Pakistan”.