CAs Students’ Conference 2018 held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chartered Accountants’ Students’ Association – South (CASA) held its 6th CA Students Conference 2018 at a local hotel in Karachi with more than 500 students as participants. A team of foreign delegates from Nepal also attended the event. The Conference themed ‘Beyond Prudence’ successfully conveyed its message to the students. The day started-off with addresses by Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia, President ICAP in which he encouraged the students to keep on learning and emphasized the importance of participating in such activities to enhance their exposure. Arslan Khalid, Chairman CASA, South in his address focused on the need to inculcate a lifelong culture of learning in the future professionals. Khalilullah Shaikh, Council Member ICAP conducted a brief yet effective counselling session for the students in which he advised key pointers for success & professional growth upon becoming a qualified Chartered Accountant.