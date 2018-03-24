CARs to form joint groups to promote tourism sector in Pakistan

Mohammad Arshad

Rawalpindi

The visiting delegation from Central Asian Republics (CARs), Friday, observed that their countries would form workable and joint groups with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in order to promote tourism sector in Pakistan.

At luncheon reception hosted by Managing Director PTDC Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan here members of the delegation said that Prime Minister Secretariat had assured full support to promote tourism sector as backbone of country’s economy.

The delegates in their separate remarks also appreciated what they termed untiring efforts of PTDC Chief, Ghafoor Khan being taken for promotion of tourism in his country. They viewed that the managing director has through visits to different countries and meetings with them has succeeded to create soft image of Pakistan.

This has resulted in convincing the tourists to visit Pakistan now without any fear of their security and their influx has reportedly increased over the last one year. In short the delegates said they after holding consultations with their respective governments would ink accord with PTDC. The entire process of working jointly with PTDC would be started in near future as they stated.

The Uzbekistan delegate in his remarks said that his country has already started flights between Lahore and Tashkent. Similarly, we are trying to start similar kind of flights in other cities of Pakistan as well.

Kygyzstan Baidoletov Nuradit viewed that Pakistan is a beautiful country which possess variety of indigenous culture , high mountains, valleys, rivers, scenic beauty convincing the foreign people to visit this country.

Uzbek delegation is headed by Former Vice Prime Minister and Chairman of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ikramov Adham Ilhamovich. Kyrgyz delegation lead by Deputy Director, National Institute of Strategic Studies Baidoletov Nuradil Esenbekovich.Georgiy Dubovtsev is the Head of Kazakhstan delegation who is Deputy Minister for Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies. Tajikistan delegation is led by Dr. Khudaberdi Kholiqnazar, State Minister Level for Center for Strategic Studies whereas Merdan Bayramdurdyyev, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy is heading the delegation of Turkmenistan.