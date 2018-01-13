Cars production rises 19pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The production of cars in the country increased by 19.46 per cent during first half (July-December) of 2017-18 compared to same period of the preceding year as during the period under review, 107,787 cars were manufactured in the country against manufacturing of 90,222 units during same period of last year.

The production of cars during December 2017 also increased by 9.72 per cent and 2.92 per cent when compared with the production during December 2016 and November 2017 respectively.

According to data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Friday, as many as 16,598 cars were manufactured in December 2017 as compared to 15,127 units in December 2016 and 16,127 units in November 2017.

The breakup figures show that 19,573 units of Honda civic and city were manufactured during Jul-Dec 2017-18 as compared to the production of 16,342 units during same period of the preceding year.

Similarly Suzuki Swift also witnessed a growth of 9.94 per cent as its production rose to 2,466 units in fist half of current fiscal year from 2,243 units in Jul-Dec 2016-17. Toyota Corolla cars’ production however witnessed negative growth of 2.58 per cent as it went down to 25,102 units in July-December 2017-18 from 25,768 units in same period of previous year.Similarly the manufacturing of Suzuki Cultus rose to 9,984 units in the period under review whereas during same period last year, the production was recorded at 9,195 units.