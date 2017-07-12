Carrying Edhi’s legacy forward

July 08 marks the first death anniversary of Pakistan’s most cherished philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. As tributes pour in on Twitter with the hashtag ‘MeinEdhiHoon’, and other social media platforms, we need to remember that it’s now upon us to carry forward his legacy along with this wife, Bilquis, and his son Faisal Edhi. Without our help through financial funds or volunteer work, the Edhi Foundation will not be able to continue its selfless work and provide for the underprivileged segment of society. Let’s not only remember Edhi sahib on certain days, but make sure he continues to live in every corner of Pakistan through our social work.

FAHEEM AHMED

Karachi

