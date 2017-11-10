Carrot and stick

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif showed a strong indignation towards the officials concerned for not taking effective measures promptly against smog which is posing serious hazard to the people almost throughout the province.

He showed his anger while presiding over a meeting in Lahore the other day which reviewed various measures for dealing with the environmental issue of smog. According to media reports, The Chief Minister, on learning about inadequate measures, insufficient and very poor precautionary steps and failure to launch awareness campaign timely, castigated the concerned officials there and then.

He said now that the hammer on their head has awakened them but this is certainly not the way to perform official duties, they should have adopted necessary preventive steps well in advance for dealing with the situation and a comprehensive campaign launched to educate the people about the precautionary measures and motivating them to adopt these in their own interest and before the start of the smog season the concerned departments officials should have sprung into action with a comprehensive strategy for dealing with problem. The CM did well in pulling up the senior officials concerned showing them the stick but the ministers should also have been taken to task in failing to move the officials of their departments into action well before the smog started causing health hazards to the people.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

