Carpeting of six kilometre road of 7th Avenue completed

Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) of the Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has completed carpeting and repair / maintenance of six kilometer long one side of 7th Avenue.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz inspected the ongoing repair work of the Avenue and directed to complete remaining work at the earliest.

On this occasion, Director MPO Umer Sagheer apprised the Mayor that due to recent rain spells and Eid holidays, the repairing and maintenance of other side of the Avenue could not be initiated, however, he informed that the remaining work would be completed within given stipulated time.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that 7th Avenue is one of the busiest Avenues of the city.

He further directed the Director MPO to ensure safety and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident and complete remaining work within 10 days. The Mayor said that during the current financial year, repair, maintenance and carpeting of 82 kilometers on different small and major roads would be completed within 186 days.

He said that estimated expenditure amounting to Rs. 495 million will incurred on repair, maintenance and carpeting of 82 kilometers roads.

He said that if this work be carried out by the external contractors, the MCI would have to pay additional Rs.297 million, however by utilizing own resources, machinery and asphalt plant, Rs.297 million would be saved during the current financial year.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp