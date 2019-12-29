Carpet sector needs govt support to capture world mark

et

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir Sunday said that Pakistan carpet industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs. It can substantially contribute to the country’s export annually if the government properly patronizes to give a boost to the locally handmade carpets.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here today. On this occasion, Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Association’s Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Akbar Malik and others were also present.

Aslam Tahir further said that government should also provide them all possible support to carpet manufacturers to display their products in international exhibitions and departmental stores at abroad. He also demanded to make sure that carpet industry would be given special incentives in the proposed trade policy.

He said the government’s policies to boost export are good omen, however, he demanded to take them into confidence for devising exports policies.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should give them time for a formal meeting so that they could apprise him of the problems being faced by the carpet manufacturers.

Aslam Tahir said there is dire need to increase the volume of exports to strengthen the national economy and the government should make decisions in right directions after learning from its previous mistakes.

He further said Pakistan needs to develop the best strategy to exploit Pak China Trade Agreement properly and besides this, the government should also help carpet exporters to seize space in departmental and super stores in abroad.

He also suggested that the government to take measures to reduce cost of production and provide facilities to exporters to get the result oriented targets.