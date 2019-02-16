Carpet association demands single country exhibition in Saudi Arab, Gulf countries

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman tour to Pakistan said the government should avail maximal benefits from CPAC and Saudi’s billion dollars investment besides taking steps to organize single country carpet exhibitions in Saudi Arab and gulf countries to boost the exports of the country.

These views were expressed by central leader of organization Abdul Latif Malik while talking to a delegation of carpet manufacturers. The delegation also apprised the office-bearers of the organization of their problems being faced by them. Carpet Training Institute chairperson Pervaiz Hanif, Senior Vice Chairman Ijazur Rehman, Senior leader Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Maj (r) Akhter Nazir, Akbar Malik and others were also present on this occasion.

Abdul Latif Malik said the carpet industry is not a burden on the shoulders of the government in regard of consuming energy resources so on this ground, this industry deserves more facilities and incentive packages. He also assured the delegation that they would raise all their issues before the concerned ministers and heads of the departments. He said the government should take exigent steps on war footing to boost the volume of the exports and without increasing exports, we cannot strengthen our economy. He suggested the government to keep in touch with the exporters besides giving them maximum incentives comparing with their counterparts in other countries of this region so that our production can compete with them in international markets.

Share on: WhatsApp