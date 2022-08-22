Caroline Garcia and Borna Coric both made history by winning the women’s and men’s titles of the Cincinnati Masters.

Garcia became the first qualifier to win the competition after defeating Petra Kvitova in the final whole Coric became the lowest ranked male player to win the crown after overcoming Stefanos Tstisipas.

Garcia, up first, defeated the Czech 6-2, 6-4.

After battling through qualifying, the Frenchwoman beat three top-10 world-ranked opponents, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, on the way to the final where she delivered a master class against Czech Kvitova, the twice Wimbledon champion.

The 28-year-old used her trusty serve to send down 11 aces and saved all eight break points she faced during the win.

In the men’s final of the Cincinnati Masters, Coric, who beat Nadal to signal his intentions, overcame the 4th seed Tsitsipas 7-6(0), 6-2.

The Croatian seems to have regained his full fitness after undergoing shoulder surgery, just in time to be in contention for the U.S Open.

Ranked 152 in the world he was allowed to enter the tournament via a protected ranking.

Coming off a semi-final win over world number one Daniil Medvedev, Tsitsipas stormed to a 4-1 lead. The Croatian showed his mettle by breaking back at 4-3 as the opening set continued to a tie-break.

Tsitsipas double-faulted on the first point of the tie-break and never recovered as Coric took it 7-0.

The Greek blinked first in the second set to fall behind 4-3 before Coric broke him again to win the tournament.

With his 3rd career title, his first since 2018, he will to world number 29 in new rankings and will be seeded at the U.S Open.