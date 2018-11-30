Carnages in IoK make normalizing relations with India difficult: Fawad

Kartarpur Corridor opening huge diplomatic gesture from Pakistan: Masood

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said the ongoing human rights viola-tions in Indian-occupied Kashmir serve as an obstacle on the path to normalising rela-tions with India.

Addressing a seminar held here, Chaudhry called on India to adopt a realistic attitude towards resolving the Kashmir dispute, and said negotiations are the only way forward to achieving a solution to the issue. ‘We don’t want [occupied] Kashmir because it is so beautiful and scenic; we don’t view the Kashmir dispute in terms of land. We view the dispute through the lens of humanity. Its residents are a part of us, when they feel pain we feel pain,’ he said.

The minister lamented that Pakistan faces Indian-sponsored terrorism because India wants to continue to impose its control in [occupied] Kashmir. ‘But now the Kashmir narrative has strengthened its stronghold over India,’ he pointed out.

Chaudhry said that the ongoing atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir make normalis-ing relations with India difficult. ‘India will need to adopt a realistic attitude towards the dispute. [Some foolish] policymakers in India must think that the Kashmir issue is being driven by Pakistan only. [But the fact is] that Kashmiris have emotions [too] and their struggle is ongoing.’

The minister said it remains in the interests of the region that both India and Pakistan improve their relations with each other. ‘Everyone will benefit from peace,’ he said.

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a huge diplomatic gesture from Pakistan and solid step to steer the region towards peace and stability. It is an opportunity for India to take a page out of this book of diplomacy and reciprocate Pakistan’s overture by stopping killings in the Indian Oc-cupied Kashmir and putting an end to the reign of terror in the occupied territory. ‘Pellet guns are still being used, people are losing sight and in a latest incident Hibba Jan, 19 months, is lying in a bed and she will never be able to see with her right eye ever’, he said.

The President was addressing a seminar organized by the Kashmir Media Service, All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement to highlight the contents of the Report on Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir released by the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG)

The seminar was also addressed by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Senator Mushaid Hussain Syed, Senator Sitara Ayyaz, Senator General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal, Chairman Right to Self De-termination, Raja Najabat Hussain, Director Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Tajamal ul Isla Movement, Mona Alam, Amna Ansari and Sumaira Khan

