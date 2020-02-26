Carnage in Delhi invites World attention for early restoration of peace

Islamabad

Carnage in the Delhi has inviting World attention for early restoration of peace in the volatile area.

According to Kashmir Media Service, deadly violence against the Indian Muslim population claimed at least 20 lives and injured over 150 on Wednesday, as rioters unleashed a vicious rampage across several parts of the capital, torching buildings and vehicles and attacking journalists.

Smoke rose into the sky when Hindu protesters set fruit and vegetable shops and a Muslim shrine on fire in the Bhajanpur area.

A mosque was also set on fire on Tuesday by a Hindu mob who shouted “Jai Shri Ram”, translated to “hail Lord Ram”. Videos shared with social media showed them climbing on top of the mosque’s minaret where they attempted to plant an Indian flag, the international media reports.

India has been rocked by anti-Muslim violence since Parliament approved a new citizenship law in December that provides rapid naturalization for foreign-born minorities while depriving India’s indigenous Muslim population of those same rights.—APP