Carmakers’ Dec sales rise 0.7pc on domestic demand

Seoul

Vehicle sales of South Korea’s five carmakers rose 0.7 percent in December from a year earlier on modest improvement in domestic demand, corporate data showed Wednesday. The five carmakers, Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and SsangYong Motor Co., sold a combined 726,588 vehicles last month, compared with 721,701 units sold a year ago, according to their sales data. The overall sales figure was held back by weak overseas demand for locally-made vehicles in major markets, such as China and the United States. Domestic sales climbed 4.99 percent to 138,924 vehicles last month from 132,315 units a year ago. But overseas sales backtracked 0.29 percent to 587,664 autos from 589,386 during the cited period, the data showed. Hyundai’s sales gained 0.4 percent to 410,326 units last month from 408,637 a year ago. Sales of its 34 percent-owned affiliate Kia also climbed 6.3 percent to 241,199 from 226,875 during the same period. To boost sales, the two carmakers said they will put a bigger focus on reviving sales in the US and China by launching 13 new or face lifted models in global markets this year. They struggled with sluggish sales in the world’s two biggest auto markets throughout last year due mainly to lack of competitive sport-utility vehicle models.—APP

