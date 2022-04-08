Carlos Sainz, Ferrari dominate FP1 in Australia

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in the first practice at the Australian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard clocked a 1m 19.806s on the softest tyres with his teammate Charles Leclerc 0.571s adrift. The championship leader ran into the gravel on his out-lap and then backed out of his second attempt.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was third after causing one of two red flags when he lost a piece of bodywork with Max Verstappen a couple of tenths behind though the reigning champion set his quickest lap much earlier in the session.