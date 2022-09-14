Carlos Queiroz has once again been appointed the head coach of the Iran national team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese replaces Dragan Skocic in the role just two months shy of the start of the global spectacle.

Skocic led Iran’s campaign through the Asia preliminaries but was sacked from his post on September 7th of this year.

Carlos Queiroz, meanwhile, will lead Iran for a third time in World Cups having been at the helm for the 2014 and 2018 editions as well.

The former Real Madrid coach also led his native Portugal in 2010 making Qatar his fourth appearance at the World Cup finals.

“When the family call you home, all you do is simply just show up,” Queiroz wrote on his social media platforms alongside a photograph taken during his previous stint with the Iranians.

“Fully committed to your duties and ready for the mission. Let’s do it together lads! To the future! Thank you so much Team Melli.”

He led the country to their best performance at a World Cup in Russia four years ago with his side beating Morocco and drawing with Portugal before narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout rounds.

Iran has been placed in Group B alongside England, Wales and the United States. They will kick off their campaign against England on 21st November while looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history at their sixth attempt.