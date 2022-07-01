LIV Golf is officially underway in the United States with Carlos Ortiz leading after day one at the Pumpkin Ridge.

Controversy has followed the breakaway league to the USA as well with the event getting less than a heartwarming welcome by the spectators.

All that aside Carlos Ortiz fired a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after 18 holes followed by former World No.1 Dustin Johnson who is one stroke back on the leaderboard after shooting a round of 4-under 68 in Portland.

His team, however, the 4 Aces GC, holds the top score at 7-under and has a two-stroke edge over Stinger GC. Ortiz’s team, Fireballs GC, is tied for third with Torque GC at three shots back.

Carlos Ortiz was not the only name to make his debut for LIV Golf as a handful of newcomers also made their anticipated debuts on the rival circuit, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and Abraham Ancer.

Koepka fared the best out of all the notable newcomers and is tied for sixth after carding a 2-under 70.

DeChambeau and Reed, still showing some rust are tied for 14th after breaking even, while Ancer sits tied for 21st after shooting 1-over par.

LIV Golf continues to lure the players away from the PGA Tour with a huge amount of promised monetary rewards despite being banned with the individual winner of the tournament – which concludes on Saturday after 54 holes – will receive $4 million, while the last-place player will still earn $120,000 as the league does not allow cuts.

This event in Oregon is the league’s second with Charles Schwartzel winning the inaugural event outside London.