Carlos Alcaraz wins Miami Open Title

Carlos Alcaraz became the first Spanish tennis player to win the Miami Open title after defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The Spaniard won his first ATP 1000 title with scores of 7-5, 6-4.

Alcaraz took some time to find his footing on the stadium court as he dropped the opening three games of the match. But the 18-year-old soon took control by winning eight of nine games from 1-4 down.