Men’s World number One Carlos Alcaraz will miss the upcoming ATP Finals after getting a diagnosis of his injury which ruled him out during the clash with Holger Rune in the Paris Masters quarterfinals.

His injury was diagnosed as a muscle tear in his left abdomen which will keep him out of action for around six weeks as he undergoes recovery.

The teenager confirmed the news of his withdrawal on social media platforms.

Alcaraz was up against his former junior doubles partner Holger Rune when he suffered the injury and decided to call it quits. Rune then went on to win the tournament, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

American Taylor Fritz will replace Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals as he is ranked number 9 in the world.

His absence from the Davis Cup will be a bigger worry for his international team, Spain, who will face Croatia in the semifinals of the competition which will take place from November 22-17 in Malaga.

Spain has won the competition six times before.

His injury marks an unfortunate end to the season for the 19-year-old who has enjoyed a transformative 2022 season.

Alcaraz finishes with a record of 57-13 while adding his first grand slam, the US Open, to his name and firmly establishing his name in conversations for the next big thing in tennis.