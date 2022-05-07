Carlos Alcaraz finally bested his idol, Rafael Nadal, on a tennis court at Madrid Open.

A year after winning just three games against Nadal in the same tournament, and then being ousted from Indian Wells by his countryman, Alcaraz defeated Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to break the egg on their ATP head-to-head record which now stands at 2-1 in Nadal’s favor.

Alcaraz had to withstand a trademark Nadal fightback and a nasty second-set tumble on the Madrid clay to prevail in an absorbing two-hour, 29-minute encounter.

He displayed a perfect blend of maturity and youthful exuberance to overcome Nadal, becoming the first teenager to defeat the 35-year-old on clay.

When the preceding hype gave way to the action in the Spanish capital, it was the teenager who upset the master.

Nadal, still getting familiar with the rigors of tennis after an injury layoff, had no answer to Alcaraz in the opening set.

Alcaraz struck 19 winners to 3 as Nadal struggled to match the quality and intensity of his opponent’s game.

Although Nadal immediately broke back after dropping serve in the first game of the match, a combination of blistering baseline hitting with clever drop shots sprinkled in earned Alcaraz two further breaks as he charged to a one-set lead.