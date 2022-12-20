Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he plans on staying at Real Madrid until his contract expires in 2024.

The news comes on the back of speculation linking the Italian with a job with Brazil’s national football team which has a vacancy after Tite resigned from his post following their exit in the quarterfinals of the Qatar World Cup.

Ancelotti, however, remains focused on his current role with Madrid with his team still fighting for La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles and preparing for the Club World Cup in February.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, I live day-by-day,” Ancelotti told Italian Rai Radio 1 show.

“At the moment, I’m happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don’t sack me before then, I’m not going to move.”

Real Madrid already gave Carlo Ancelotti the boot in 2015 but brought him back to replace Zinadine Zidane in 2021 and he has not looked back since.

After getting them the coveted La Decima, Ancelotti helped them win another Champions League last season as well as another La Liga title.

His club will resume the hunt for another on 30th December as they chase Barcelona who is two points ahead in the league table.

The 63-year-old also took the time to praise Lionel Scaloni’s work after his side was crowned World Cup champions following their victory over France in the final.

“(Scaloni) did an extraordinary job and did not invent anything new: he put the players in place and gave them a good defensive organisation,” Ancelotti added.