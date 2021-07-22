Cargo ship stuck off Karachi coast for second day

A giant cargo ship got stuck at Karachi Sea View on Wednesday after losing its anchor due to rough weather could not be freed yet.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in a statement that MV Heng Tong, a cargo ship going to Istanbul from Shanghai, did not completely enter the Karachi Harbour, although it was anchored in Pakistan’s territorial waters for a crew change.

The rough sea caused the ship to lose its anchors and it started drifting towards shallow water. The ship was already in shallow water by the time the KPT was alerted bout the situation.

The KPT then informed the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) about the incident but it could not provide much help in this regard.

The KPT added that the harbour’s navigation channel was not impacted by the ship.

It said that “salvaging the vessel is the responsibility of the ship’s owners,” adding that the KPT and PSMA would be available for any operational and tactical assistance.

The ship is owned by a Hong Kong-based cargo company and has capacity of carrying 3,600 deadweight tonnage.