Cargo route b/w Kabul, Jeddah

Kabul

The Public Relations Office of the Senior Advisor to the President in Banking and Finance said on Tuesday that within a week an air cargo route between Kabul and Jeddah will be launched. The office said an agreement has been signed between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia and it is expected that the first flight will transport 500kg of saffron to Saudi Arabia. According to officials, Afghanistan has earned $51 million since June last year, when the first air freight route was launched between Kabul and Delhi. Since then, exports, air freighted out of the country, have increased considerably, officials said. Two air corridors were launched between Afghanistan and India last year, followed by another to Kazakhstan and then to Turkey. Saudi Arabia will be Afghanistan’s fifth air cargo route. According to the finance and banking department in the president’s office, plans are also underway to launch an air cargo route with the United Arab Emirates and with European countries. “We are supposed to finalize another memorandum (of understanding) with the UAE, which is to do with the first (cargo) flight to Dubai. In the meantime, we are in the final stages of signing a memorandum of understanding with (European Union),” said Sameer Rasa, the Head of the Public Relations Office of the Senior Advisor to the President in Banking and Finance.—AFP