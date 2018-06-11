Cargo Department to enhance its performance: CEO PIA

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Musharraf Rasool Cyan has advised the Cargo Department to enhance its performance by giving more facilities with absolute transparency to the cargo agents.

He considers them the business partners helping in increasing the revenue and therefore asked for special incentive schemes based upon their performance and transparency must prevail at all levels.

General Manager Cargo Mirza Samiullah Baig while addressing the Air cargo agents in an iftar dinner and award distribution ceremony hosted in their honour in Lahore.

The Best performing Cargo Agents were presented with cash awards and shields.

Baig said that the revenue generated by PIA Cargo constitute 10 percent of airline revenue. He said that on the instructions of President & CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan, PIA is now providing better facilitation to Cargo Agents with PIA Cargo support and offices open 24 hours at airports in Pakistan and the introduction of special incentive packages apart from the regular commissions, which include cash incentives on yearly basis to best performing Cargo agents.

The Award distribution ceremony was attended by PIA Cargo Agents along with PIA officials including District Manager PIA Lahore, Umar Nawaz Goraya, Cargo Manager, Abdul Rauf Minhas and Finance Manager, Nosherwan Khan.