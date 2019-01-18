Cargill to grow Pakistan business with $200m investment

Observer Report

Islamabad

Cargill renewed its long standing commitment to Pakistan by announcing plans to invest more than US$200 million in the next three-to-five years. The announcement was made in the meeting when Cargill’s global executive team, led by Marcel Smits, head of Global Strategy and Chairman, Cargill Asia Pacific region, and Gert-Jan van den Akker, president, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain, met with the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan and other senior government officials to discuss the company’s future investment plans.

Being a global food and agriculture producer with a strong focus on Asia, Cargill aims to partner in Pakistan’s growth by bringing its global expertise and investment into the country. The company’s strategy includes expansion across its agricultural trading and supply chain, edible oils, dairy, meat and animal feed businesses while ensuring safety and food traceability. Cargill will bring world class innovations to support the flourishing dairy industry in Pakistan, which is already moving toward modernization, as well as the rising demand for edible oils backed by evolving consumption patterns and a growing market for animal feed driven by sustained progress made by the poultry industry in Pakistan. Cargill’s proposed investments will support Pakistan’s overall economic development and contribute to local employment.

“Having been in Pakistan for more than 30 years, Cargill is happy to demonstrate our commitment to the country’s future through investment in our business and communities here. Finalizing one of our first investments in the agricultural supply chain in Pakistan is our top priority. We have received a very positive response from the Pakistani government and we value their support as we expand our presence here, helping industries, farmers and communities succeed,” said Imran Nasrullah, country head, Cargill Pakistan.

Cargill is actively engaged in giving back to the communities in Pakistan through its community support and natural disaster relief work. Going forward, the company will work to improve food security, thereby contributing to the social development of the country. This is in line with the company’s overall objective of nourishing the world.

