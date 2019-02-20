CarFirst launches its Merchant Program

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading online auction and trading platform for used car, launched its Merchant Program to help grow the number of entrepreneurs in Pakistan’s Auto Industry. CarFirst’s Merchant Program is a new initiative to assist auto brokers, investors, and agents to rapidly scale up their business and increase volumes by joining the CarFirst partner network. CarFirst’s aims also to help local auto-entrepreneurs, individuals who want to start a sustainable business in the automobile industry, who are looking to increase the scalability of their business. CarFirst’s Merchant Program is open to any indivdual with the passion and skills for car trading, and the ambition to grow their business fast. Interested Auto entrepreneurs can fill out a simple online application, submit documentation and claim their place in Pakistan’s largest network for used car trading. Each CarFirst Merchant will have access to PKR 6 Mln of instant credit for purchases, access to a daily inventory of hundreds of fully inspected and certified cars with pre-checked paperwork.

