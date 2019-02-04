CarFirst launches ‘City Sales Exchange Program’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used car online auction and trading platform, launched their ‘City Sales Exchange Program’ in Lahore. This initiative gives customers an opportunity to exchange their used car for a brand new Honda at any CarFirst Purchase Center in Lahore or at the Honda City Sales Center in Gulberg III. CarFirst’s City Sales Exchange Program allows customers to get a brand new Honda with three hassle-free steps: visit the city sales center, have your old car inspected and priced, and instantaneously sell your old car to CarFirst and book your brand new Honda with expedited delivery. With this program, as opposed to getting cash for your old car, it allows you to trade up your old car for new Honda, by offsetting the value of your old car against the price of the new Honda. Once the value of the old car has been agreed between the seller and CarFirst, the difference is paid by the seller at the time of booking new a Honda. Customers who sell their car through CarFirst will also receive an expedited delivery for their new Honda from City Sales. Commenting on this, MahrukhNaim Mirza, Head of Purchase Operations and Customer Relations said “Our City Sales Exchange Program provides our customers with a quick and convenient way of upgrading their car by trading in their old one for a new Honda. This program is one of many ways of selling a car through CarFirst, for many of our customers, Our City Sales Exchange Program is seen as a quick hassle-free option since they can have their old car inspected, priced, and sold under one roof.

Share on: WhatsApp