Carfirst launches all-female staff purchase center for used cars

Staff Reporter

Lahore

CarFirst (an OLX Group company), Pakistan’s leading used-car online auction, and trading platform have launched Pakistan’s first all-female staff Purchase Center which is located in heart of Lahore’s corporate business hub in Mini Market in Gulberg. CarFirst’s Mini Market Gulberg Purchase Center operations are fully managed by a female purchase manager and a female inspection specialist, who happens to be Pakistan’s 1st car mechanic! Women car owners will be able to have their cars inspected by a female mechanic and negotiate their sale with a female manager, so they never feel uncomfortable in such a situation ever again. Commenting on this, Raja Murad Khan, Co-Founder, and CEO of CarFirst said, “A large number of female customers had requested an all-female center where they can come and have their cars inspected and sold. We are happy to cater to their request and create a space for women to comfortably interact with our female staff. Building a female-friendly purchase center has been a very important goal for us and bringing Uzma on board as an Inspection Specialist, who I believe is the first female mechanic at Toyota in Pakistan, has organically fit in well with CarFirst achieving that goal.

Share on: WhatsApp