CarFirst introduces Vehicle Exchange Program

Lahore

CarFirst, the leading platform for buying and selling used cars, has introduced a Vehicle Exchange Program to facilitate its customers and strategic partners.

Under the terms of Vehicle Exchange Program, car sellers will have the option to upgrade their used vehicles. CarFirst will facilitate sellers by offering them access to pre-inspected stock of its strategic partners’ nationwide inventories. If a seller wishes to exchange their current car for an available vehicle, they can simply pay the difference. Vehicles may be purchased in cash or through financing plans of CarFirst partner banks like JS bank and BoP.

This program has been rolled out on public demand, as 87% of CarFirst’s customers have requested vehicle exchange services in the past so they can purchase a better car while selling their old one to CarFirst. Initially, these customers were referred to CarFirst’s accredited car dealerships, but now this program will make the process seamless and time efficient for the customers while facilitating CarFirst’s strategic partners at the same time.

Launching the vehicle exchange program, CarFirst CEO and Co-Founder Raja Murad said “Our vehicle exchange program connects customers and dealers through a secure, transparent and convenient exchange, allowing CarFirst to add value across the whole industry. We’re also partnering with more banks to have their customers sell or exchange leased vehicles directly through us in the near future.”—Agencies