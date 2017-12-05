Carfirst expands

Staff Reporter

Lahore

CarFirst – Pakistan’s leading used-car trading platform is expanding its network of purchase centers in Karachi. The new purchase centers will be located at Lucky Star, Korangi, Nazimabad, and Federal B. Area; ensuring CarFirst’s services of safe and hassle-free trading are easily accessible to consumers all over the biggest metro of Pakistan.

There are five purchase centers already operating in the city, along with a regional office at Khayaban-e-Ittehad; and a warehouse at Khalid Bin Waleed road to house the inventory. To cater to the rising number of sellers from across the city, CarFirst has decided to increase the number of purchase centers.

Commenting on this milestone, Raja Murad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of CarFirst said, “We are transforming the way used-cars are traded in Pakistan. We are presently planning to set up four new purchase centers in Karachi in addition to the five that are already operational. This is only part of our extensive expansion plans, as we’ll soon be expanding further into Karachi and other metros. Additionally, we are working to cater to increasing volume of inventory with additional ware houses in order to facilitate our strategic partners.”