Caretakers asked to declare assets

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked caretaker federal and provincial ministers to immediately declare their assets’ details, else they would be barred from performing duties.

Under the Elections Act 2017, it was mandatory for the caretaker set up to submit statements of their assets and liabilities to the ECP within three days of assuming office.

The ECP has issued reminders to all the caretaker ministers, who had not submitted their assets with the Election Commission of Pakistan till date, a press release issued here said.

Till date, the ECP said, the caretaker prime minister, chief ministers, federal ministers including Shamshad Akhtar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Syed Ali Zafar, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, provincial ministers of Punjab, Zia Haider Rizvi, Waqas Riaz provincial minister Sindh Jameel Yusuf had submitted their assets’ details, while rest of the caretaker ministers had not submitted the same, the press release added.—Agencies