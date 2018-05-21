Caretakers are coming

THE incumbent federal government of ruling party PML (N), presently headed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, is due to step down on May 31, 2018 after successful completion of its stipulated constitutional term of five years despite couple of severe setbacks. Not many of the political parties, who have been at the helm of national affairs all these years, have completed their five years tenure.

The caretaker set up in place accordingly with effect from June 01, 2018 to run the day to day government affairs and more importantly and significantly ensure holding of general elections to the National Assembly in a free, fair, transparent and lawful manner in peaceful and conducive atmosphere within 90 days. The caretaker set up at the national level is to be headed by Caretaker Prime Minister, and even as the acting prime minister, which is to be named reportedly on May 22 after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah reach consensus on a name after series of consultative meetings.

Before giving names of the caretaker Prime Ministers besides the Prime Ministers who have been in the office for varying periods all these years of politically chequered history of Pakistan, it is pertinent to mention here the provisions relating to the caretaker Prime Minister in the 1973 Constitution for the information of all those interested and concerned in this regard. Articles 224 and 224A pertain to Time of election and bye-election and the Resolution by Committee or Election Commission respectively. Constitutional provisions are being given here those pertaining to the caretaker prime minister and the National Assembly omitting the mention of the Caretaker Chief Ministers and Provincial Assemblies therein, please.

Article 224 (1A) reads inter alia ‘on dissolution of the Assembly on completion of its term, or in case it is dissolved under Article 58 or Article 112, the President shall appoint a caretaker cabinet:

‘Provided that the caretaker Prime Minister shall be appointed by the President in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly. ‘Provided further that if the Prime Minister or Chief Minister and their respective Leaders of the Opposition do not agree or any person to be appointed as a caretaker Prime Minister or the caretaker Chief Minister, as the case may be, the provisions of Article 224-A shall be followed;

‘Provided also that the Members of the Federal and Provincial Caretaker Cabinets shall be appointed on the advice of the caretaker Prime Minister or the caretaker Chief Minister, as the case may be. ‘(AB) Members of the caretaker Cabinets including the caretaker and the caretaker Chief Minister and their immediate family members shall not be eligible to contest the immediately following elections to such Assemblies.

Explanation—In this clause, ‘immediate family members’ means spouse and children.

Article 224-A. (1) In case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, having equal representation from the Treasury and Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively.

(2) In case a Chief Minister……….

(3) The Committee constituted under clause (1) or (2) shall finalize the name of the caretaker Prime Minister or caretaker Chief Minister, as the case may be; the names of the nominees shall be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for final decision within two days.

(4) The incumbent Prime Minister and the incumbent Chief Minister shall continue to hold office till appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister and the caretaker Chief Minister, as the case may be.

(5) Notwithstanding anything contained in clauses (1) and (2), if the members of the Opposition are less than five in the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or less than four in any Provincial Assembly, then all of them shall be members of the Committee mentioned in the aforesaid clauses and the Committee shall be deemed to be duly constituted.

Article 225 pertains to election dispute.

Article 226 pertains to Election by secret ballot and reads: ‘all elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot.

This much what the long surviving Constitution says about the caretaker set up and now briefly the names of the Prime Ministers along with the period they were in the office.

Liaquat Ali Khan (August 14, 1947 to October 16, 1951), Khwaja Nazimuddin(October 17,1951 to April 17, 1951), Muhammad Ali Bogra April 17,1953 to August 12,1955), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali August 12, 1955 to September 12 ,1956), Huseyn Shaheed Suharwardy (September 12, 1956 to October 17, 1957), Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar ( October 17, 1957 to December 16, 1957),Sir Feroze Khan Noon December 16,1957 to October 7, 1958), Nurul Amin (December 7,1971 to December 20,1971), Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (August 14, 1973 to July 5, 1977), Muhammad Khan Junejo (March 24, 1985 to May 29, 1988), Benazir Bhutto (December 2, 1988 to August 6, 1990), Nawaz Sharif (November 6,1990 to April 18,1993) and second term May 26, 1993 to July 18, 1993), Benair Bhutto’s second term October 19,1993 to November 5, 1996), Nawaz Sharif’s third term February 17,1997 to October 12, 1999, Mir Zafrullah Khan Jamali (November 21,2002 to June 26, 2004), Chaudhry Shujat Hussain (June 30, 2004 to August 20, 2004, Shaukat Aziz (August 20,2004 to November 16,2007), Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani (March 25, 2008 to June 19, 2012), Raja Pervez Ashraf (June 22, 2012 to March 25,2013) Nawaz Sharif (June 5, 2013 to July 28, 2017) and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi August 1, 2017 todate).

As for the caretaker Prime Ministers, first caretaker Prime Minister was Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi who held office from November 6,1990 to November 6, 1990 after Benazir Bhutto’s first term was curtailed from December 2,1988 to August 6,1990,.

Other caretaker Prime Ministers who followed over the years included Mir Balakh Sher Mazari (April 18,1993 to May 20, 1993), Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi (July 18,1993 to October 19, 1993), Malik Meraj Khalid (November 5, 1996 to February 17, 1997), Muhammadmian Soomro (November 16, 2007 to March 25, 2008) and Mir Hazar Khan Khoso (March 25,2013 to June 4, 2013). There are many other interesting details in this regard which may be penned down some other time, please.

Related