Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said Monday that the current government would definitely complete its constitutional term, adding that the caretaker setup would be installed on the 11th, 12th or 13th of August after the completion of the term.

While talking to the media in Sukkur after receiving a briefing from the irrigation authorities on Sukkur barrage and meeting a delegation from Balochistan, he said that an emergency would have to be imposed to extend the term which, he stated, would not be a good thing.

“There is no problem of water shortage in the country, and it is hoped that there will be no problem of water shortage in Rabi season as well,” he said.

“After many years, the level of Tarbela Dam has increased to 12.6 feet after which the spillways of Tarbela Dam have been opened,” he added.

“In the meeting with the delegation of Balochistan, we have heard their concerns. There is some water issue which they have the right to discuss. We have addressed some of their concerns and some will be resolved in the meeting on July 6 next. 2,000 cusecs of water will be provided to Balochistan,” he stated.

“An agreement has been reached with the International Monetary Fund. After this agreement, the situation will improve because there were other issues too, with international organisations besides IMF, that will now be resolved,” he pointed out.