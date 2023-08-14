Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar sworn in as Pakistan’s next caretaker prime minister today, and a consensus on the interim cabinet has also been reached.

Sources familiar with the development told local media that officials are finalising names for the interim cabinet. The newly appointed premier will make the final decision in this regard.

It was reported that Dr Hafeez Sheikh is likely to be appointed as interim finance minister. Chairman APTMA Gohar Ejaz will be appointed Industries Minister.

Jalil Abbas Jilaini, which was earlier reported to be the favorite candidate for the premiership, is now being considered for the role of interim Foreign Minister. Former IGP Dr. Shoaib Suddle will takeover the interior ministry, Ahsan Bhoon, Zulfiqar Cheema, and Sarfaraz Bugti are being considered for Law Ministry.

Earlier this month, President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the lower house of parliament, and the onus lies on the caretaker setup to conduct the general election.

The election is meant to be held within three months, but uncertainty looms over the date as the nation grapples with unprecedented crises.