Caretaker Punjab CM: Shehbaz Sharif meets Mahmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE : Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has met Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mahmood-ur-Rasheed to decide name of caretaker CM.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has said that the minister will be elected with mutual consent of the government and opposition.

He also said that other political parties have also been taken into confidence in this regard.

On the other hand, the matter of electing caretaker prime minister is likely to be discussed in the parliamentary committee as government and opposition have failed to decide the name.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed hope to finalize the name on Monday after meeting with Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Khursheed Shah.

However, the opposition leader has refused the offer, saying that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is retracting its statement of approving the names provided by us