caretaker Prime Minister? Speaker NA writes to Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for the slot

Islamabad: Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing national assembly Shahbaz Sharif for the seeking composition of a parliamentary committee appointment of a caretaker PM.

The development came after both the leaders failed to agree on a name for the slot of the caretaker Prime Minister in response to the invitation by President Dr Arif Alvi, who, in a letter, had invited them to propose a suitable name for the caretaker PM slot.

Asad Qaisar, in his fresh communication, now asked Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif to nominate four members each from the treasury and the opposition benches so that they can decide who will be the interim Prime Minister. The speaker has written these letters under the powers assigned to him per Article 224A-1 of the Constitution. PM Imran Khan proposes former CJP for the caretaker Prime Minister slot