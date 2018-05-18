Caretaker PM’s name will be announced soon: Saeed

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani on Thursday remarked that there are no differences pertaining to the name of the caretaker prime minister, adding that a decision over the matter will be announced soon.

Constitution clearly states the mechanism over the selection of the caretaker PM, he said while speaking to a private TV channel.

“The discussion over the issue should be concluded before the assembly completes its tenure,” he said, adding that the prime minister and opposition leader have a constitutional responsibility to make a decision pertaining to caretaker PM.

“If there is no consensus over the name then the matter will go to parliamentary committee, which comprises an equal number of opposition and government members,” he explained.

He also said that the caretaker setup will not make much of a difference adding that the governments in the past have affected the electoral outcomes by bringing in people of their own choice.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August. As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly. Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.—.INP

