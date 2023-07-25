Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Federal Minister of Climate Change and Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman on Monday said that the caretaker Prime Minister’s name has not been finalized yet.

Sherry Rehman, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, rejected the reports about the finalisation of names for the caretaker set-up. She said that PPP has not changed its stance and the decision would be made with consensus between the opposition leader and the ruling parties.

She further said that all media reports regarding the caretaker PM were false. “Neither any agreement was signed nor a name was finalized for the caretaker premier.

A three-member committee has been formed and media will be updated after the conclusion of the consultations.”

The federal minister said that PPP is constitutionally an ally of the ruling party. She strongly rejected the reports regarding caretaker premier would be selected from one of the federal cabinet members.