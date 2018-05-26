Caretaker PM

It is a matter of some regret that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah have not so far been able to reach consensus over a non-controversial person to be the caretaker Prime Minister for running day-to- day government affairs and holding of general election in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful atmosphere on a date to be announced by the President after the incumbent federal government steps down on May 31, 2018 on completion of its five-year constitutional tenure overcoming many challenges squarely.

As the time is running out, the matter may be referred to a Committee of the outgoing National Assembly members in accordance with the provisions of Article 224-A of the Constitution which inter-alia reads:” In case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly … having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively.

The Committee so constituted shall finalize the name of the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the referral of the matter and in case the Committee also fails, the names of the nominees shall be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for final decision within two days. Though time is fast running out but still it is hoped that the PM and the Opposition Leader do reach a consensus on a name of a person to be the caretaker Prime Minister otherwise the above-mentioned Constitutional provision of a Committee will be applicable, such a situation should be avoided by both of them in a spirit of accommodation.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Related