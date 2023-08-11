Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday hoped that the caretaker prime minister will hold transparent elections which would lead towards a new chapter of prosperity in the country.

“PML-N and the PPP had shortlisted three final names for the slot of caretaker prime minister and all of them were politicians”, he said while talking to a private news channel. He said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had taken all opposition leaders in confidence, adding, names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Jalil Abbas Jillani among others have emerged for the interim premier’s slot but Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will disclose and confirm the name.

He also favoured the suggested name of Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker PM, adding that the prime minister and the opposition leader must reach a consensus on the interim set-up within a period. Replying to a question, he said that PPP is a public-serving party and will fight for true democracy in the country until the goal is achieved.—APP