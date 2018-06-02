Caretaker PM, president discuss matters regarding general elections

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk called on President Mamnoon Hussain in Islamabad on Saturday and discussed matters pertaining to caretaker government and general elections.

During the meeting the President felicitated Nasirul Mulk on assuming responsibilities as caretaker Prime Minister.

He expressed hope that the caretaker Prime Minister will perform his best for ensuring transparent elections.

On the occasion, the caretaker Prime Minister said he will do his level best to perform his responsibilities.

Justice (retired) Nasirul Mulk on Friday took oath as caretaker prime minister. He was administered oath of office by President Mamnoon Hussain at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Following the ceremony, PM Nasirul Mulk received a guard of honour and formally started his responsibilities.

The caretaker premier, while speaking to journalists after taking oath, said the cabinet members will be announced after consultation. He added the cabinet would be concise as a few members would be appointed.

When asked about elections, PM Mulk said they will make sure elections are held on time and in a transparent manner, and will act within their mandate and the responsibility they have been given.

He further said they would support the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct free and fair elections as scheduled.