Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk assured on Friday that elections in Pakistan will be timely and transparent.

The caretaker prime minister spoke briefly with journalists following his oath-taking ceremony, telling them he would fulfil the responsibility he had come for.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that general elections in the country will be held on July 25.

“Remember my words, elections will be held on the time fixed,” caretaker Prime Minister Mulk was quoted as saying.

The caretaker prime minister also stressed that the Election Commission of Pakistan would be assisted so that timely and transparent elections can be held.

Justice (retd) Mulk further said that the cabinet would be small and formed after consultations.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk became the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan after being sworn in by President Mamnoon Hussain. He was unanimously nominated as the caretaker prime minister by the government and opposition.