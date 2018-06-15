Caretaker Info Minister forms committee for promoting literary activities

By News Desk -
Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar has constituted a five member executive committee for management of 500 million rupee endowment funds instituted to promote literary activities and support deserving writers.
He approved the committee while chairing a meeting at the National History and Literary Heritage Division in Islamabad on Thursday.—TNS

