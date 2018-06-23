Caretaker govt to provide relief to common man: Minister

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Labour and Livestock Mian Nauman Kabir has said that business community plays pivotal role in the economy uplift and all out measures will be taken for solving its problems.

Measures will be taken for the upgradation of healthcare facilities in industrial states, he added.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the meeting of business community, on Friday.

He said that basic responsibility of interim government is to hold fair, transparent and impartial elections. However, no stone would be left unturned to provide relief to a common man in short constitutional span.

He said that there is huge potential in livestock sector and problems like employment and poverty could be solved by promoting this sector. He said that there is dire need to promote traditional culture of Punjab to promote livestock as increase in the investment in the sector of livestock and dairy development is the need of the hour.

He said a comprehensive representation of business community is necessary in the boards of livestock, labour and transport department.

He further said that he is available round the clock for solving the problems of business community.

While answering the questions of media persons Mian Nauman said that basic duty of caretaker government is to ensure holding of fair and transparent elections and the government would discharge its national obligation with befitting manner.—Agencies

