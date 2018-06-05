Caretaker govt responsible for load-shedding: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday remarked that the caretaker government is responsible for load-shedding.

Speaking outside the accountability court, he reiterated his earlier claims that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government added additional 10,000 Megawatts (MW) in the system. “There was no load-shedding when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was in governance.”

He shared that if PML-N comes into power again then a national commission will be formed for accountability. “If we put our house in order, then everything will be in order,” he added.

Speaking about the Lahore High Court nullifying the nomination forms of electoral candidates, he remarked: “How is it possible a single-member bench to dismiss a law like that?”

To which, a journalist said that the verdict was suspended by the Supreme Court. “But that occurred afterward,” said Nawaz in response.

When asked about the controversy surrounding former BBC journalist, Reham Khan, he said that when his political opponents didn’t find anything they leveled more false accusations.