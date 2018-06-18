Caretaker govt progressing slowly on electoral process: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday expressed reservations with the caretaker government’s progress on the electoral process.

“The caretaker government is progressing very slowly,” the PTI spokesperson said while addressing the media here.

Stating that he wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the caretaker government’s progress, Chauhdry said, “ECP did not listen to our reservations.”

“District administrators are still the same for Sindh and Punjab,” he lamented.

The PTI leader further said, “Police was already de-politicised in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and thus district administrators can not influence elections but in Sindh and Punjab loyalists have been appointed on the top office.”

Speaking about the ongoing references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the PTI leader said, “Nawaz and his counsel are resorting to delay tactics.”

CHAUDHRY further claimed, “Nawaz promised former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Iftikhar Chaudhry that he would make him president but backtracked from his promise.”

“The former CJP turned against Nawaz as a result,” he further upheld.

The PTI leader added, “The entire world is familiar with Iftikhar Chaudhry’s character.”