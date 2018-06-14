Caretaker govt has short-term agenda

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The caretaker Minister IC&T Mian Anjum Nisar has said that caretaker government has fully aware of its responsibilities and will utilize all resources to address the problems faced by the industry. He said that due to short time period caretaker has short-term agenda, new projects cannot be commenced but Caretaker government will full support to complete all pre-mega projects. He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of Quid-e-Azam Industrial Estate headed by Chairman LTIA Dr. Shafiq A.Naqi. The delegation comprised on Former Chairman LTIA Mian Shafaqat Ali, Ex.Chairman Mian Shahryar, Vice Chairman Hafiz Imran Hameed and EC members of LTIA. Chairman Dr. Shafiq congratulated the provincial minister for holding a new responsibility and informed the minister about the problems related to the industry. He told the provincial minister that every year in Ramadan a schedule of load shedding issued to face electricity shortage but in current year especially in Ramadan situation is critical.