Caretaker govt has no political agenda: CM Hasan Askari

LAHORE : Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that the caretaker setup is completely impartial and has no political agenda.

Talking to caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment, Irrigation, Mines & Zakat and Ushr Anjum Nisar in a meeting, he said that holding of general election in a transparent manner would be ensured by remaining impartial and performance of the government would be a clear proof of neutrality.

“All departments concerned will have to perform their duties in an efficient and dutiful manner to ensure free, fair and transparent elections,” he added.

The caretaker chief minister observed that development of industrial sector on modern lines was pivotal to strengthening national economy and added that issues like unemployment and poverty could be solved by promoting industry, trade and investment related opportunities.

He said that all these sectors were crucial for development of the country.

“The industrial sector plays an important role in strengthening of national economy along with provision of employment opportunity to the youth and with the establishment of new industries, many more employment related activities are generated which benefit the national economy in a number of ways,” he added.

Dr Hasan Askari said that steps should be initiated so that industrial sector could follow labour laws and give attention to water treatment and other rules and regulations.

Implementation of relevant rules and regulations was the responsibility of the departments as well as the administrations concerned, he added.

He said that provision of conducive atmosphere to the investors was important to motivate the foreign investors.

He said the situation of law and order was an important factor for strengthening of national economy as trade and investment related activities are invariably increased in the country.